Rajamahendravaram: Traffic restrictions at Morampudi for 4 days

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Due to the construction of the flyover at Morampudi Centre in Rajamahendravaram and drainage works on the road leading from Morampudi Centre to Namavaram, a ban on vehicular traffic through Morampudi Centre has been imposed from June 16 (Friday) to 19.

District SP Ch Sudhir Kumar Reddy explained the traffic diversion measures here on Thursday.

According to him, two-wheelers, three-wheelers and cars entering Rajamahedravaram from Namavaram should take right turn from Sainagar Durgamma temple and go to national highway via Gadalamma road.

Heavy vehicles coming from Namavaram should go to national highway via Gadalamma Road from the road opposite Sainagar HP petrol bunk. Vehicles going to Namavaram from RTC bus stand should go via Gadalamma temple road via Rythu Bazaar Centre, the road opposite the Margani Estate and National Highway.