Ramateertham all decked up for Ram Navami

Ramateertham (Vizianagaram): The officials of endowments and revenue made elaborate arrangements to celebrate Srirama Navami utsav at Srirama temple at Ramateertham Village in Nellimarla mandal on April 10.

District Collector A Suryakumari visited the temple and reviewed the arrangements with officials. She said the government would offer silk robes to the goddess on the occasion and the authorities are making arrangements for the huge turnout. Drinking water, temporary toilets, emergency medical assistance and uninterrupted power supply would be there. 104, 108 vehicles will be available. Later, she instructed the officials to take every precaution to ease darshan. RDO H Bhavani Shankar was present.

