Ravulapalem: NDA will come to power at Centre & in AP, Naidu exudes confidence

Ravulapalem (Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district) : TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday exuded confidence that the NDA would come to power in the country and in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu took part in a road show at Ravulapalem in Kothapeta Assembly constituency in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district and later addressed ‘Praja Galam’ public meeting.

The TDP chief flayed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for troubling the opposition leaders physically, mentally and even family-wise. He said the three parties TDP, Jana Sena and BJP forged an electoral alliance only to save Andhra Pradesh and bring it back on the path of development.

Naidu came down heavily on the YSRCP government for frequently increasing the electricity charges and RTC bus fares in the last five years. The prices of all essential commodities prices are skyrocketing. The YSRCP has totally destroyed agriculture and aqua sectors.

Naidu expressed concern over the growing menace of ganja and drugs in Konaseema and Godavari districts under the YSRCP regime. The TDP chief lambasted Chief Minister Jagan for dividing the society by encouraging caste politics. Naidu assured that the aqua sector will be protected once the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance forms the government in the State. Electricity will be supplied to the sector at Rs 1.50 per unit.

Criticising CM Jagan for using BCs and SCs only to derive political benefit, Naidu pointed out that the Chief Minister had cancelled 30 schemes meant for their welfare.

The TDP chief assured that he would ensure political justice to the Madiga and Settibalija castes and would support the Kapus in every way. He said that he would extend a helping hand to the poor of all castes. Naidu recalled that the TDP introduced many welfare programmes and provided political opportunities for women, Kapus, the poor and BCs too.

He promised to implement the SC Sub-Plan and ensure empowerment of women through Super Six schemes. Stating that children are our wealth, he vowed to introduce policies to support the girl child.

TDP candidate for Kothapeta Assembly constituency Bandaru Satyananda Rao, Amalapuram MP candidate Ganti Harish Mathur, TDP politburo member Reddy Subrahmanyam and others accompanied Naidu.