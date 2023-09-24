Regional PF Commissioner-II visits Visakhapatnam Public Library

Visakhapatnam: Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II, Employees Provident Fund Organisation K Veera Manikanth visited Visakhapatnam Public Library on Saturday and interacted with the students at the premises.



Sharing tips with them, Veera Manikanth encouraged them to inculcate qualities to meet industry needs. He highlighted 12 pointers to the career aspirants about how to draft a timetable, books to be selected along with sharing tips on healthcare.

Going around the library, he lauded the amenities provided to the students and readers of diverse age groups who frequent the facility to spend hours reading.

Secretary of the library DS Varma and vice-president TSR Prasad explained to the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II the sessions that take place at the library at regular intervals, engaging children and career aspirants.

Comparing the library to a temple, Veera Manikanth said the facility provides a conducive environment for the career aspirants to groom themselves.

Director of Centre for Policy Studies A Prasanna Kumar and the library staff participated.