  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Regional PF Commissioner-II visits Visakhapatnam Public Library

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II, Employees Provident Fund Organisation K Veera Manikanth at the Visakhapatnam Public Library on Saturday
x

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II, Employees Provident Fund Organisation K Veera Manikanth at the Visakhapatnam Public Library on Saturday

Highlights

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II, Employees Provident Fund Organisation K Veera Manikanth visited Visakhapatnam Public Library on Saturday and interacted with the students at the premises.

Visakhapatnam: Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II, Employees Provident Fund Organisation K Veera Manikanth visited Visakhapatnam Public Library on Saturday and interacted with the students at the premises.

Sharing tips with them, Veera Manikanth encouraged them to inculcate qualities to meet industry needs. He highlighted 12 pointers to the career aspirants about how to draft a timetable, books to be selected along with sharing tips on healthcare.

Going around the library, he lauded the amenities provided to the students and readers of diverse age groups who frequent the facility to spend hours reading.

Secretary of the library DS Varma and vice-president TSR Prasad explained to the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II the sessions that take place at the library at regular intervals, engaging children and career aspirants.

Comparing the library to a temple, Veera Manikanth said the facility provides a conducive environment for the career aspirants to groom themselves.

Director of Centre for Policy Studies A Prasanna Kumar and the library staff participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X