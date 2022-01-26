Republic Day celebrated with fervour in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Parades, flag hoisting, demonstrations and cultural programmes mark the 73rd Republic Day celebrations at various organisations and institutions in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The district administration celebrated R-Day with fervour at police parade grounds. 14 Tableaux of various departments were presented on the occasion. While DRDA tableau bagged the first prize, Women and Child Development Welfare stood second and the education department tableau received the third prize. On the occasion, merit certificates to top performers in various departments were presented by District Collector A Mallikarjuna. Students from a number of schools performed cultural programmes along with yoga, aerobics, kickboxing and karate.

ENC: Marking the day, a ceremonial parade was held at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) parade ground at INS Circars 26 Jan 22 on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day. Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta took the salute and inspected a 50 men Guard. The C-in-C said that while preparations are in place for hosting the President's Fleet Review on February 21 and the Multilateral Naval Exercise MILAN from February 26 to March 4 in Visakhapatnam, he urged everyone to work diligently for the successful conduct of both the major events. A large number of dignitaries, including the President, Prime Minister, Governor and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the Defence Minister and a large number of central and state ministers/ MPs/MLAs would be attending these events.

IG LKV Ranga Rao and Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao hoisted the national flag at Visakhapatnam range and SP offices respectively. A total of 40 district police received merit certificates from District Collector A Mallikarjuna and in the presence of Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha and SP.

GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha and Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Deputy Mayors Jijjani Sridhar and K Satish, among others took part in the R-Day celebrations.

Waltair Division of East Coast Railway celebrated R-Day with great enthusiasm. Divisional Railway manager Anup Satpathy unfurled the national flag.

Meanwhile, Chief Station Master PVSR Suresh hoisted the flag at Visakhapatnam railway station.

At Hindustan Shipyard Limited chairman and managing director of HSL Hemant Khatri unfurled the tricolour. The CMD presented letters to the employees for their meritorious services rendered during 2021.

Director of NSTL Y Sreenivas Rao paid tributes to lakhs of freedom fighters and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

VPA: Visakhapatnam Port Authority celebrated the R-Day with fervour. Chairman of the port K Ramamohana Rao unfurled the national flag and took the Rashtriya salami presented by the contingents of CISF.

VCTPL: Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited (VCTPL) celebrated the 73rd Republic Day in its premises with patriotic fervour. Deputy Chief Operating Officer Anil Narayanan hoisted the flag in the presence of VCTPL employees and their family members.

RINL celebrated the R-Day with patriotic fervor in Ukkunagaram. RINL CMD Atul Bhatt unfurled the national flag, took the salute and inspected the guard of honor accorded by the CISF Jawans, at the sprawling Trishna Grounds in the township.

Chief General Manager of NTPC Simhadri Diwakar Kaushik hoisted the national flag in the presence of senior officials.

MD and CEO of Dredging Corporation of India Limited GYV Victor unfurled the National Flag at the Corporate Head Office, Dredge House, HB Colony on the occasion.

At the RTA office, Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam took part in the flag hoisting ceremony.

Similarly, R-Day was celebrated at Simhachalam wherein the executive officer gave away awards to 146 devasthanam employees. Trust board members and others took part in the celebrations.

Andhra University Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy, Rector K Samatha, Registrar GV Ravindranath Babu, OSD V Krishna Mohan, among others took part in the flag hoisting ceremony at the campus.

At GITAM, Vice-Chancellor, Pro -Vice Chancellor, Registrar, deans/directors/principals, faculty members, staff and students were present in the campus to celebrate the day with patriotic fervour. Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna inspected the Guard of Honor presented by the security guards of the institution.

Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital was presented with an award and merit certification for rendering social service and conducting a number of eye surgeries to the poor free of cost.