RIMPAC-2024 aims to enhance interoperability, build trust

Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar with Commander US Third Fleet Vice Admiral John FG Wade
Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar with Commander US Third Fleet Vice Admiral John FG Wade

Visakhapatnam: Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar held bilateral discussions with Commander US Third Fleet Vice Admiral John FG Wade on the sidelines of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) - 2024 exercise, the world’s largest naval exercise.

Vice Admiral Wade expressed his appreciation for the Indian Navy’s participation with INS Shivalik, P8I and MARCOs in the exercise.

The exercise aimed at building interoperability and strengthening the defence coordination between the Indian Navy and US Navy. Also, it focuses on building trust among the friendly foreign navies. The bilateral discussions included US Navy’s ongoing focus on environmental stewardship as one of the key tenets of ‘RIMPAC 2024’, various technological challenges and opportunities to strengthen cooperation and collaborate on issues of mutual interest.

