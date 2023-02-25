RINL organises two-day AYUSH medical camp

Visakhapatnam: In commemoration of the ongoing Azadi-ka-Amrit Mahotsav, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) organised a two-day medical camp under the banner of 'health and wellness.'

The camp was held under the directive of the Ministry of Culture and MoS (Ministry of Steel), AYUSH medical camps were organised at the VSGH (Visakha Steel General Hospital).

Chief General Manager (Medical and Health Services) & HoD Medical, VSGH KH Prakash inaugurated the medical camp in the presence of AP Naveen Kumar, GM (Medical) Dr Jittin, among others. The avenue created an opportunity to avail an integrated service at the venue.

Naveen Kumar explained that long term cures, especially in preventive as well as applied gastroenterology and dermatology and how they have become an integral part of AYUSH system of medicine.

Doctors representing AYUSH came forward to facilitate the free medical camp to the visitors who participated in large numbers. Dr Neeharika, consultant Homeopath and Dr Jitin C, consultant Ayurvedic Vaidya, among others examined the patients. The experts encouraged people to go for AYUSH related treatment for long lasting results and cure.

A large number of patients, including employees, their dependents, people from neighbouring villages of Ukkunagaram Township were benefited in the two-day medical camp.



