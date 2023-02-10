Rushikonda beach likely to slap entry fee on visitors

Visakhapatnam: Tourists, who like to soak in the beauty of Rushikonda beach by unwinding themselves, should be prepared to pay an entry fee if privatising a part of the popular stretch becomes a reality.

For many tourists visiting Visakhapatnam, Rushikonda holds a prominent place in their itinerary. However, in order to soak in the beauty of the stretch in future, visitors are likely to pay an entry fee.

Earlier, the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management identified a safe bathing zone stretching up to 250-mt along the beach as a part of its survey carried out in Rushikonda.

The Beach Environment and Aesthetics Management Services (BEAMS) project was initiated by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) and the Society for Integrated Coastal Management (SICOM) as a part of the World Bank funded Integrated Coastal Management (ICZM) for protection of coastal degradation and development of eco-tourism in India. In connection with this, a dozen beaches across the country were nominated for the Blue Flag certification. Of them, Rushikonda beach was shortlisted as it met various parameters that fall into different categories. Eventually, the Rushikonda beach was developed with a cost of Rs 7 crore and development works to meet the certification were carried out meticulously. However, during Covid-19 time, the focus on the beach steadily witnessed a declining trend, painting a picture of neglect.

With the need to renew the Blue Flag certification gaining momentum, the tourism department has once again shed its focus on the stretch.

But, unlike earlier, the development work of the Rushikonda beach is now being handed over to a private party. Also, tenders pertaining to the project have been called for. As a part of it, development of the existing Blue Flag beach at Rushikonda will be taken up with an estimated cost of Rs.1.69 crore. Besides paintings and bollards, the development works include volleyball court at an estimated cost of Rs.25,000, football and cricket turf at Rs.29.8 lakh, boom barriers at Rs.2.5 lakh, ticket cabin at Rs.6.78 lakh and wedding stage at Rs.20 lakh.

The project is expected to be completed within a period of six months.Once the works related to it get grounded, tourists may have to pay an entry fee to relax at Rushikonda beach.

Even as the move draws criticism from several quarters, the project has already crossed tender-calling phase.