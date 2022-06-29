  • Menu
Safety audit team inspects Visakhapatnam station yard

Safety audit team of SEC Railway inspecting the bridge in Visakhapatnam-Araku line
Divisional Railway Manager Anup says that such periodic inspections play an important role to evaluate safety performance and to identify system failures and general shortcomings

Visakhapatnam: A special safety audit team from Southern East Central Railway Bilaspur led by Principal Chief Safety Officer AK Jain checked safety aspects in major stations and level crossings in Visakhapatnam- Kottavalasa- Araku section.

The safety audit team inspected Visakhapatnam station yard, Araku and Borra Guhalu stations, bridges, level crossings, tunnels, curves, running room, crew lobby, loco sheds, points and crossings in the derailment-prone section.

ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo accompanied the safety team Naveen Babu, M C Meena, A B Dabhade, N S Bundela, D K Singh and Praveen Bhati.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that such periodic inspections play an important role to evaluate safety performance and to identify system failures and general shortcomings.

Zonal railways submit their audit reports followed by action taken reports to the Ministry of Railways. These reports are analysed by the Railway Board for issuance of necessary instructions when required.

Inter zonal safety audits were being conducted regularly by a multi-disciplinary team of railway officers to ensure implementation of all rules and guidelines for safe operation of trains.

