Saplings, flowering plants to represent flags of different countries

Visakhapatnam: Known to be one of the beautiful cities in the country, Visakhapatnam is going to be decked up even further as green add on to amplify its natural charm. Weeks before the second G20 Infrastructure Working Group Summit scheduled on March 28 and 29, the sprucing up work has taken a frenetic pace across the city. Rather than going for a random beautification work, the civic body officials have taken enough care to follow thematic sprucing up exercise so that it adds value to the city which has earned 'the most beautiful destination' tag. More than 7 lakh plants belonging to 65 varieties of crotons, saplings and flowering plants have been bought from different places to spruce up the city in an appealing manner.





Sharing details with The Hans India, Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation (APGBC) managing director B Rajasekhar Reddy, says "A variety of trees, shrubs, and flowering plants have been sourced to create diverse and vibrant landscape. Some of the flowering plants will incorporate the colours of the flags of the participating countries of the G20 Summit." The APGBC has undertaken extensive greenery work across Visakhapatnam for the G20 Summit. To add to the varieties, saplings have been sourced from places like Kadiyam, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Thailand as well. "They are sure to offer a visual treat to the delegates visiting the city," said Rajasekhar Reddy.





Summing up to the unique additions of the grandeur, the corporation has bought assorted varieties of plant species such as Ficus Benjamina Multi Head, Eugenia Globulus Cone Topiary, Malphigia Cones and Malpighia ball-shaped outdoor plants, among others. To amplify the visual appeal, potted plants will be placed at spots where it has never been done before. They will be kept as hanging baskets to the street lights, along the railings of Telugu Talli flyover and across the medians.





APGBC is not only planting the saplings but also maintaining the green cover which includes watering, pruning, and fertilising to ensure sustainability and healthy maintenance. Involving local communities in greenery and beautification works, the corporation is encouraging community participation in plantation drives in the garb of 'Green Army Concept.' This eventually aids in safeguarding the greenery created and provides training and employment opportunities to the locals too.



