Sarees distributed to celebrate Lokesh’s birthday

Rajamahendravaram: On the occasion of the birthday of Nara Lokesh, Education Minister and TDP National General Secretary, a celebratory event was organised on Friday under the leadership of Kudupudi Sattibabu, Chairman of State Setti Balija Corporation.

The event featured a formal cake cutting ceremony followed by the distribution of sarees to women and rice packets to auto workers.

Addressing the gathering, Sattibabu said that Minister Lokesh’s dedication to reforming education sector is highly appreciable. He noted that Lokesh is committed to providing students with an education rooted in values and has arranged for programmes involving eminent speakers like Chaganti Koteswara Rao to guide the youth.

Sattibabu further highlighted that Lokesh has successfully removed political influence from academic environment by ensuring that textbooks, school uniforms, and bags provided by the government do not feature the photographs or names of political leaders. He transformed the state’s education system into a model that is being discussed across the country. The programme was attended by city president Majji Rambabu, party senior leaders Varre Srinivas, Uppuluri Janakiramaiah, Ravi Yadav, Chandi Priya and Sheelam Govindu.