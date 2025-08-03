SCoR zonal office is expected to become operational in October

Visakhapatnam: Member of Parliament Sribharat Mathukumilli announced that the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zonal office will soon become operational at the VMRDA Deck building.

The move not only fulfills one of the major aspirations of Andhra Pradesh but also represents significant progress in the establishment of the much-awaited SCoR zone.

Following discussions with officials of the South Coast Railway and VMRDA, the MP stated, “The operationalisation of the South Coast Railway Zone at the VMRDA office is poised to begin by October. The development marks a crucial milestone in our ongoing efforts to deliver world-class rail infrastructure to the region.”

Emphasising strategic benefits of the newly allotted space, Sribharat said, “The SCoR zonal office will offer seamless communication facilities. Being located adjacent to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office is an added advantage as it enables better coordination and streamlined administration.”

The recently designated office covers 41,500-sq ft across the 6th and 7th floors of the VMRDA Deck building, providing ample space to accommodate critical administrative wings required for a modern, efficient railway zone.

Expressing gratitude, Sribharat lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for their vision and relentless support in achieving the milestone. He reiterated their unwavering commitment to ensuring timely and effective rollout of the SCoR Zone, a development that is set to boost both regional growth and connectivity.

Apart from engaging constantly with the railway ministry to safeguard local interests, the MP has been instrumental in retaining Waltair Division under the SCoR, following repeated representations with the Ministry of Railways.