Scores of people 'roar' together to protect VSP

Visakhapatnam: Scores of supporters, employees, trade union representatives and political party leaders joined hands to 'roar' together against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) under the banner of 'Ukku Praja Garjana'.

Strongly opposing the strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the event, organised by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC), saw a massive participation from various sections of society as they felt that the VSP is the pride of Telugu people and it should be protected from passing on to the private players at any cost.

Irrespective of the political parties, leaders from YSRCP, TDP, JSP, Left and Congress expressed solidarity with the Ukku protesters and made it clear that they would continue to stand together to save VSP from getting sold to the private party.

The Trishna Grounds at Ukkunagaram was packed to the brim with participants who came in droves for the garjana. Addressing the gathering, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said, "The YSRCP government will extend all its support to Ukku stir. The VSP was established following sacrifices of a number of people. Privatising the historic plant would not be allowed as the plant was established following several struggles that had cost 32 lives. Apart from producing steel, the VSP also saved a number of people during the Covid-19 pandemic by supplying oxygen to various parts of the country."

Speaking on the occasion, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said, "Despite over 700-day-long protest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not budge. Even if all the MLAs come together to submit their resignation, there will not be any impact.