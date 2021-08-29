Scores take part in 20km long human chain in protest against privatisation of Vizag steel plant
Highlights
Displaying banners and placards that read 'Visakha Steel is not for sale', 'save steel plant', a 10-km-long human chain was formed in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
Visakhapatnam: Displaying banners and placards that read 'Visakha Steel is not for sale', 'save steel plant', a 10-km-long human chain was formed in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
Marking the 200-day long Ukku stir, scores of protesters joined hands to make the event successful.
Organised by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, the 10-km human chain started at Aganampudi and ended at Akkireddipalem.
Speaking on the occasion, the committee convener J Ayodhya Ram made it clear that the stir would continue to intensify further until the Centre withdraws its 100 percent strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.
