Scores take part in 20km long human chain in protest against privatisation of Vizag steel plant

Visakhapatnam: Displaying banners and placards that read 'Visakha Steel is not for sale', 'save steel plant', a 10-km-long human chain was formed in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Marking the 200-day long Ukku stir, scores of protesters joined hands to make the event successful.



Organised by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, the 10-km human chain started at Aganampudi and ended at Akkireddipalem.



Speaking on the occasion, the committee convener J Ayodhya Ram made it clear that the stir would continue to intensify further until the Centre withdraws its 100 percent strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

