Scores take part in Vizag Navy Marathon

Visakhapatnam: As the flags were waved for different categories of the eighth edition of 'Vizag Navy Marathon', scores marched forward to reach the finish line.

Featured by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) at RK Beach Road in the city on Sunday, the event recorded over 12,000 registrations.

People of all age groups, including children and senior citizens, lined up at the RK Beach as early as 4 am, waiting eagerly for their turn to participate in the marathon.

The full marathon extending up to 42.2-km was flagged off by Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar wherein more than 500 people participated.

The half marathon, flagged off by DGNP, Vizag Vice Admiral G Srinivasan saw more than 1,600 runners. The 10-km run, with more than 2,700 runners, was flagged off by City Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar. The 5-km run recorded a participation of over 7,000 runners and it was flagged off by Chief of Staff, ENC Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena.

Hydration, medical and refreshment points, convenience stations and entertainment zone cheered the runners all along the route.

Later, prizes were distributed to the winners of each category of the marathon at VMRDA Park. The awards were presented by senior naval officers, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, among others.