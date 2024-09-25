Senior manager injured in accident at VSP

Visakhapatnam: An employee received burn injuries in a fire accident at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant here on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the ladle preparation (LP) bay of steel melting shop-1 (SMS) at noon. According to sources, the accident occurred due to an explosion at the LP and injured the senior manager who was in-charge of the shift.

According to officials, there was a spillage of liquid steel metal from a moving steel transfer car. It fell on senior manager (Operations), RINL Ch Malleswara Rao, who sustained severe burn injuries. Initially, the victim was shifted to Visakha Steel General Hospital of Ukkunagaram and later moved to a private hospital for treatment.