Seven cars go up in flames in Visakhapatnam, no casualties

A fire broke out in a car shed workshop in the wee hours of Thursday within the Visakhapatnam police station limits. According to the preliminary report, seven cars parked in the shed went up in flames.

The incident happened at Sri Anjaneya Car Care Workshop close to the RTO office. Meanwhile, police, firefighters and electricity officials rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Luckily, no one is injured in the accident and no casualty reported. However, the damage of property at the shed is estimated to be worth Rs.20 lakh. The cause of the fire accident is yet to be ascertained.