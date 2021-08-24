Significance of unique trees to be highlighted in Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: An auspicious occasion is incomplete without tying a string of mango leaves to the threshold of the house. Likewise, 'Ganesh puja' includes 21 varieties of leaves (patri). Lord Shiva likes to be worshipped with 'bilva' leaves, so on and so forth.

Any puja performed at home is never complete without offering fresh flowers and fruits for 'naivedyam' to the worshipping deity. Keeping this in view, the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam authorities are setting up signboards to exhibit the uniqueness of the trees that dot the temple premises, highlighting its role in the pujas performed, therapeutic properties they possess.

The decision to this effect was taken to highlight the significance of the trees that have a unique part in Indian culture.

Some of the trees and their parts, including roots, have a specific role to play in the Hindu tradition. To explain its relevance, Simhachalam temple will soon install signboards highlighting the specific role played by the divine trees.

With already few name boards placed at the shrine, the temple authorities intend to add value to each tree by briefing the details of its part played in Hindu rituals. Trees such as Neem, Mango, Peepal, Banyan, Bael, Ashoka, 'Kunda', 'Kadamba', gooseberry and 'Parijata' and many flowering species bear significance in performing puja.

From their fruits to leaves and flowers, each tree has its own relevance, particularly while celebrating festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, annual temple festivals, among others. Similarly, devotees believe worshiping certain trees based on their birth star will usher in wealth and improve their health.

The idea of placing signboards near trees at Simhachalam aims at promoting Indian tradition and culture. Apart from this, Devasthanam executive officer MV Surya Kala says, 'Nakshatra vanam' at the Ghosala run by the Simhachalam temple will further be developed.