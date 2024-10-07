Spl Package for VSP likely

New Delhi: Will Visakhapatnam Steel Plant get special package for its revival? According to sources, the Centre is learnt to be contemplating to give a special package of about Rs 7500 cr.

This issue will be discussed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu when he would meet the Union Finance Minister during his on going two day visit to New Delhi.

The Union Government has reiterated that there was no question of privatising the steel plant and it is also not in favour of merging it with SAIL at this point of time. Sources said since the Steel Plant is in heavy losses, merger with sail will result in fall in the present high value shares of SAIL.

Hence the centre is working out alternate plans to first revive the VSP, bring a turnaround and make a profitable unit.

Naidu is also likely to discuss the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with him.