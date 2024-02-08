Live
Sports Day celebrations held
Visakhapatnam : Vignana Bharathi High School of BVK at Durga Nagar organised the annual Sports Day at its premises at Durga Nagar.
As part of the event, students demonstrated yoga feats, including vyayam and pyramid and enticed the audience with a host of cultural programmes. The platform aided in bringing out creative skills of students in performing arts. Olympian and retired sports officer MV Manikyala Rao inaugurated the event on Wednesday in the presence of school correspondent BJM Ravi Kumar and school Principal Vadrevu Mahalaxmi, among others. Winners of various competitions received prizes on the occasion.
