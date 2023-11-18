Srikakulam: ‘Caste census will ensure social justice’

Srikakulam : Caste census will help in ensuring social justice, said representatives of various unions and associations. They expressed their ideas at a roundtable meeting on caste census organised by the district administration at a function hall in Srikakulam city on Friday.

The State government has decided to start the census on November 27. In this backdrop, the district administration organised a roundtable meet to collect opinions of various unions, intellectuals and leaders of various caste associations. Representatives and leaders of various castes like BCs, SCs, STs and also professional associations leaders representing AP BC advocates, traders, skilled workers, engineers and others suggested that the census should be conducted accurately otherwise it will turn out to be an election stunt.

They said that the government should involve local elders and professionals while carrying out the census in villages and wards. Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar, Joint Collector M Naveen, BC, tribal and social welfare departments officials, AP BC Advocates Association president, Aguru Umamaheswara Rao, BC Welfare Association leader P Chandra Pathi, Dalit Association JAC leaders K Venu and T Srinu, and leaders of different associations expressed their opinions at the roundtable meet. Later, leaders of various BC associations submitted a memorandum to the officials.