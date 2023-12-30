Srikakulam: Despite SC tag, Turpu Kapus decide outcome in Rajam

Srikakulam : Turpu Kapu voters will be the deciding factor in Rajam Assembly constituency in coming assembly elections. In 1952 elections, it was Honjaram Assembly constituency. Later in 1995, it was reorganised as Unukuru constituency and in 2009, the constituency was made Rajam Assembly constituency. This constituency was reserved for scheduled caste (SC) candidates from 2009 onwards. As of 2019, there are a total of 2,19,313 voters in the constituency.

Prior to 2009 elections, only leaders belonging to the Turpu Kapu caste were elected from here. For the first time in 1952 elections, Krishikar Lok Party (KLP) candidate Peesupati Pundari Kakshayya was elected by defeating independent candidate Chelikani Sriranga Nayakulu. TDP senior leader and former minister Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao’s native village is Unukuru in Regidi mandal. The Assembly constituency continued as Unukuru from 1955 elections to till 2004 elections.

Kala Venkata Rao was elected from here as MLA four times on TDP ticket, of them, three times consecutively in 1983, 1985 and 1989 elections. He again won in 2004 as MLA. After it was reserved for SCs in 2009 elections, he shifted to the Etcherla Assembly seat.

After it was reserved for SCs, Congress candidate Kodru Murali Mohan was elected from here in 2009 elections by defeating TDP candidate former Speaker and minister Kavali Pratibha Bharathi. By 2014 elections, voters changed their attitude and YSRCP candidate Kambala Jogulu won by defeating TDP candidate Pratibha Bharathi and again in 2019 elections also Jogulu got elected against Kodru Murali Mohan, who had joined TDP from Congress.

Irrespective of reservations, blessings of Turpu Kapu community voters are essential to win in elections. The Turpu Kapu voters constitute more than 70 per cent in the constituency.