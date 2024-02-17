Srikakulam: Donor passes & special tickets holders fail to witness celestial event

Srikakulam : Donor passes holders and purchasers of special tickets are normally considered as important for darshan of the temple shrine anywhere but the situation is reversed at Sun God temple at Arasavalli on the eve of Ratha Saptami on Friday.

Donors who have donated huge amounts of funds for the temple development and issuing passes to those donors on the occasion of Ratha Saptami is a tradition and special tickets are also introduced for the festival day by fixing rate for per ticket as Rs 500. Both, donor passes holders and purchasers of special tickets should be allowed for the important celestial event of the Sun God on the eve of Ratha Saptami of “Ksheebhishekham” which starts early hours of Ratha Sapatami every year.

But due to failure of endowment department officials both the donor passes holders and purchasers of special tickets were unable to witness the celestial event and they expressed their dissent openly at the temple premises on Friday morning.

In another incident, security personnel prevented entry of the son of Deputy CM Budi Mutyala Naidu but at the same time police officials allowed their own family members and relatives freely.

On witnessing it, the deputy CM’s son questioned the police and made it an issue. this incident exposed loopholes in security arrangements. Police higher officials were involved to settle the issue by pacifying the deputy CM’s son.