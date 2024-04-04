Live
Just In
Srikakulam: Former Union minister Killi Kruparani resigns from YSRCP
Likely to join the Congress soon
Srikakulam : Former Union minister Dr Killi Kruparani resigned from YSRCP on Wednesday. In a press conference in Srikakulam, she announced that she was submitting her resignation to the party.
Kruparani came down heavily on YSRCP president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for “insulting” her by not giving any political or nominated posts and completely ignoring the assurances given to her.
Initially Kruparani expected Rajya Sabha MP seat from the YSRCP, later she thought she would be given MLC post. Finally, she expected YSRCP ticket to contest either from Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency or Tekkali Assembly constituency. But no ticket was given to her by the YSRCP leadership to contest in the ensuing polls.
Upset over the attitude of the YSRCP leadership, she had decided to quit from the party.
According to sources, Kruparani is likely to join the Congress soon. Having served as a Union Minister under the previous UPA government, she is expecting ticket from the Congress to contest in the ensuing elections. It is learnt that the party has given its assurance to Kruparani in this regard.
According to sources from the YSRCP, the main reason for her resignation from the party is due to differences with the YSRCP Srikakulam MP candidate Perada Tilak and Tekkali Assembly constituency candidate Duvvada Srinivas.