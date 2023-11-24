Live
Srikakulam: Honorarium to pastors lauded
AP Bishops’ Council chief praises Jagan for his initiatives for Christians
Srikakulam : Payment of honorarium to pastors and allotment of site for burial grounds of Christians (consecrated ground) are land mark initiatives of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said AP State Bishops’ Council chairman Dr Yelamanchili Praveen Kumar.
He attended as the chief guest at Christian religious events (fasting prayers) inaugurated at CMO church in Parlakhimidi on Thursday.
On the occasion, Praveen Kumar lauded the welfare measures taken up by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government like payment of monthly honorarium to pastors and allotment of sites for burial grounds. These two measures are land mark decisions and AP is the first state in launching such welfare measures for Christians, he said.
The religious events will continue till November 26. Christian religious elders, Pastor Hizkia Raju, Bishop George, Bishop Andrews, Shakeela Glory and V BalaRaju attended.