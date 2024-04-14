Srikakulam: Kalingas, Turpukapus urge TDP-JSP-BJP alliance to allot more Assembly seats

Srikakulam : Kalingaand Turpukapu community people are sore over TDP-JSP-BJP alliance not allotting Assembly seats taking their population into consideration.

Under the Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency limits, there are seven Assembly constituencies Itchapuram, Palasa, Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Amadalavalasa and Pathapatnam.

Under the Lok Sabha constituency, Kalinga community has significant number of voters and those representing Turpukapu community stand at second place.

But the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance allotted only one Assembly seat to Turpukapu community - Pathapatnam constituency seat to Mamidi Govinda Rao and two seats for Kalinga community Amadalavalasa and Itchapuram. The Amadalavalasa constituency was allotted to Kuna Ravi Kumar and Itchapuram to Bendalam Ashok.



These two major communities are pointing out at different forums, meetings and discussions raising questions why three Assembly seats and Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat were allotted to Polinativelama community as the population of the community is less in number when compared to Kalinga and Turpukapu communities.



Srikakulam, Narasannapeta and Tekkali Assembly seats are allotted to Gondu Sankar, Baggu Ramana Murthy and Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency seat allotted to Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. All these four leaders belong to Polinativelama community.



Leaders of both the Kalinga and Turpukapu communities are demanding three Assembly seats to Kalinga community and two Assembly seats to Turpukapu community based on the strength of the voters of the two communities.

