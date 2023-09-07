Srikakulam: Vijayaditya Park to be developed

Srikakulam: Facilities will be improved in Vijayaditya Park. The park is located in between Seepannaidupeta and Sanapalavanipeta villages at outskirts in Srikakulam. The park was constructed 25 years ago but, its maintenance has been neglected for the last 15 years.

As a result, farmers who are having lands around it started encroachments.

The park turned hub of offences due negligence of the Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials.

The park turned suitable spot for number of settlements and consumption of liquor by youth and anti-social elements.

The SMC officials decided to develop the park and also issued notices to occupants. The officials concerned planned to lay internal roads, benches in the park to attract residents of Srikakulam and colonies around the city.