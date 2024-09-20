Live
- Will withhold approval to Goa-Tamnar project, as Goa opposes Kalasa project: CM
- State police raids storage units stocking counterfeit Good Knight products
- Undeclared emergency in K’taka, Siddaramaiah acting like Hitler
- Call to upgrade tanks into mini-reservoirs
- Pfizer to offer fellowships for PhD scholars
- BMTC electric buses cross 1,000 mark, reduces air pollution in capital
- ‘Sankalpam’ to eradicate drugs from society
- ‘Skill-based education,entrepreneurial encouragement vital for youth’
- YLP receives campaign call for US
- Steel ministry allocates Rs 500 cr to RINL
Visakhapatnam: The Ministry of Steel sanctioned Rs.500 crore to Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) with strict instructions regarding the utilisation of these funds.
He instructed the RINL management that the sanctioned amount is to be used exclusively for statutory payments, including Goods and Services Tax (GST), other statutory dues that RINL is obligated to pay, such as employee provident fund contributions, vendor payments or government levies. The Ministry specified that both the RINL management and State Bank of India (SBI), which is responsible for processing the payments.
SBI is tasked with monitoring the disbursement process and ensuring that the payments are made only for the specified purposes. In case there is any misallocation of funds, SBI has been instructed to halt the further payments immediately. This ensures that there is tight control over how the funds are utilised.