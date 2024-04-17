Stone pelting incident is another version of Kodi Kathi 2.0

Visakhapatnam: TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram said that people are watching the second episode of ‘Kodi Kathi’ before elections in the state.

Speaking to media at the party office here on Tuesday, he said that YSRCP is presenting ‘Kodi Kathi 2.0’ to the people of the state. He said that since people of the state are fed up with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the ruling party is trying to get sympathy votes in some way or the other. The spokesperson lamented that in the last elections, the ‘Kodi Kathi’ drama was brought to the fore and an innocent Dalit youth was sent to jail.

Pattabhi Ram said that the YSRCP is now trying to get sympathy by creating stone pelting drama. He alleged the state officials acted on the basis of the script given to them from Tadepalli palace and the accused has not been found so far. He said that people find the drama ‘fabricated.’

Further, Pattabhi Ram said that the YSRCP will not even get deposits in the ensuing polls. As soon as the alliance government comes to power, a CBI investigation will be launched to find out the facts. He assured that those involved behind the drama will be sent to jail.

Pattabhi Ram asked the Chief Minister why the accused of ‘Kodi Kathi’ was not caught even after coming to power.

Police officials were warned that TDP will fight if innocent people are fabricated in the stone pelting drama. He said that the YSRCP government has not made any development in the state for the past five years, and hence they are playing such dramas.

Every section of people in the state was hurt by the government’s attitude. Along with drugs, rape cases against women have increased under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule, the spokesperson criticised.

He said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will not be seen anywhere in the state after the elections. TNSF state president M Pranav Gopal and general secretary P Srinivasa Rao were present.