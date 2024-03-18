Live
Just In
Stress on tests as part of prenatal care
Visakhapatnam: A seminar on prenatal care organised by Medicover Women and Child Hospital and Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society (OGSV) organised in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
Senior Dr Charmila Ayyao and Dr S Tarakeshwari created awareness on the topic. As part of the programme, the necessary tests related to viral infections and genetic problems during pregnancy were discussed in detail.
Appropriate tests and preventive measures for genetic defects in children had been briefly explained. The senior doctors mentioned that the session is very useful for young doctors and regular practitioners.
They said prenatal care would help in preventing complications and guide the women about important steps they should follow to protect their infant.
The conference was organised under the supervision of neonatologist Dr M Sai Sunil Kishore, Gynecologist Dr R Vidyarama, president of OGSV Dr V Seetha Ramaraju, secretary of OGSV Dr A Niharika.
Senior gynecologist Dr R Shashi Prabha, Dr T Radha and centre head Shyamala, as many as 300 obstetricians from Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts attended the conference.