Surprise ticket inspection carried out in train

Travelling along with passengers and passing through coaches from Visakhapatnam to Chipurupalle, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Anup Satpathy conducted a surprise ticket inspection on board Prashanti express (18464). The DRM interacted with the passengers and paid attention to their grievances and requirements. He advised them to be more cautious while travelling in trains and keep the premises clean. He told them to travel with tickets and appealed to them not to pull the chain in midsections without any reason and exercise caution while boarding and alighting trains.





Later, the DRM distributed leaflets containing tips on safe travel and assistance available with the Railways. More than 100 cases of passengers with general tickets travelling in other classes were detected and an amount of Rs 30,000 was collected towards penalty. During the inspection, the DRM focused on creating awareness on safe travel of passengers, adhering to the precautions while boarding and alighting at the station and advocated not to board or alight from running trains. He was accompanied by Divisional Commercial Manager Avinash Sharma, ticket checking officials and other officers.





After reaching Chipurupalle station, the DRM inspected various developmental activities being carried out at the station, including the site where the newly sanctioned Road Over Bridge work is in progress. Chief project manager (Gati Shakti) TVM Rao, deputy chief engineer (Gati Shakti) Sairaj explained various activities in progress.



