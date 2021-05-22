Suspended Dalit doctor Sudhakar dies of cardiac arrest

Visakhapatnam: The suspended area hospital anaesthetist of Narsipatnam K Sudhakar passed away due to cardiac arrest late on Thursday night. The incident came to light much later. The doctor's last rites were performed on Friday. It may be recalled that Dr Sudhakar was suspended last year reportedly for bringing the inadequate stock of safety gear for the medical staff in the hospital to the fore.

A couple of months later, Dr. Sudhakar created a flutter on the national highway by screaming on the road, hurling abusive language against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The video of the incident between the doctor and the police manhandling him went viral. Following this, he was shifted to the Government Hospital for Mental Care for treatment as he was considered mentally ill. A case was registered against the doctor and the CBI was investigating it following AP High Court direction.

The doctor is survived by wife and two sons.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders alleged that the Dalit doctor's death is nothing but a 'political murder'.