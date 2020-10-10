TCS selects 40 students from GITAM

Visakhapatnam: As many as 40 students from all the branches of engineering in GITAM have garnered niche offers through CODEVITA (Global Coding Event) conducted by the IT Major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) here on Friday.



TCS CodeVita promotes computer programming-as-a-sport culture among global students. CodeVita is a contest where individuals across the globe participate and compete to win the coveted 'World's Best Coder' title.

The coding competition filtered best of the coders at zonal level and shortlisted them through a series of interviews consisting of technical, managerial and HR rounds, according to GITAM Deemed to be University Career services assistant dean Commander (Retd) Gurumoorthy Gangadharan.

The selected students will undergo an intense training programme through TCS portal and will join the project groups working on latest technologies including Cloud Computing, AI, Big Data and Machine Learning. In addition, few will get an opportunity to move on to the next level of competition.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution K Sivaramakrishna and Registrar D Gunasekharan appreciated the students for their achievement.