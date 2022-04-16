TDP holds protests over increase in RTC bus fare

Visakhapatnam: Increasing RTC bus fares because of the hike in diesel prices is not appropriate, pointed out TDP state president K Atchannaidu.

The TDP leaders staged a protest on Friday demanding roll back of RTC charges.

While Atchannaidu garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at RTC complex, the TDP leaders raised slogans 'CM down CM down'.

Later, Atchannaidu along with other leaders travelled in RTC bus from RTC complex to Maddilapalem junction and interacted with the passengers.

Speaking on the occasion, the TDP state president said the common man prefers to travel in RTC buses as a cost cutting practice and they should be allowed to travel at a low fare.

Atchannaidu criticised that the people of Andhra Pradesh were upset over YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for being elected as the CM.

The TDP state president said the ticket price has increased twice during the YSRCP's rule, which never happened in the history of Andhra Pradesh.

He alleged that the Chief Minister has been imposing taxes on everything since he came to power and harassing the people adding burden to their reduced incomes.

Further, Atchannaidu said that time has come for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to step down from power.

The TDP leaders demanded an immediate reduction in the RTC charges.

Visakhapatnam parliamentary committee president Palla Srinivasa Rao, East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, South constituency in-charge and former MLA Gandi Babji, Bheemili constituency in-charge Korada Rajababu, state general secretary Mohammad Nazir, general secretary Pasarla Prasad and other leaders took part in the protest.

Meanwhile, another team of TDP leaders travelled in an RTC bus from NAD junction and Maddilapalem junction.