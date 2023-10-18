Telugu Mahila leaders fume at Dy CM Narayana Swamy

Visakhapatnam: TDP women’s wing president Vangalapudi Anitha warned that if any leader passes remarks against Nara Bhuvaneswari, the TDP women leaders will slap the person with sandals directly instead of their portraits.



She expressed anger over the objectionable comments made by Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy against Bhuvaneshwari that she might mix poison in Naidu’s meal for making her son chief minister candidate

Showing chappals at Deputy Chief Minister’s portrait, Anitha alleged that all the leaders of the YSRCP have been behaving like ‘psychos’.

At a media conference here on Tuesday, she alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy intentionally foisted false cases and have been torturing TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in jail for the past 40 days.

Anitha wondered that Naidu’s health bulletin was released without including sugar levels in the report.

The Telugu Mahila state president condemned Narayana Swamy’s remarks, stating that the YSRCP leaders cannot speak better than this and could stoop to any level to please the Chief Minister.

The person who allegedly killed his own uncle and became the CM could not have better party leaders who could speak with manners, the she said.

She asked Narayana Swamy where he was when atrocities took place against the SCs in the state. Further, she said that NTR’s daughter Bhuvaneshwari is involved in several service activities and described her as a great woman.

Anitha pointed out that the Chief Minister is the person who created a record by boarding a helicopter for a 9-kilometre journey and alleged that he was wasting people’s money.

Later, the women’s wing leaders and Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao burnt the portrait of Deputy CM Narayana Swamy.

District Telugu Mahila president Sarvasiddhi Ananta Lakshmi, Ethalapaka Sujatha and Kedari Lakshmi joined the protest.