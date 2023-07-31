TNTUC activists express solidarity with Ukku stir

Visakhapatnam:Opposing the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council (TNTUC) leaders and party workers took out a Padayatra from Kurmannapalem relay hunger strike camp to Sriharipuram here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, TNTUC State president Gottumukkala Ramaraju said they would extend their support to the Ukku stir until the Union government withdraws its decision against the privatisation of the VSP.

He alleged that the government sectors in the country were going into the hands of private players, especially the VSP. About one lakh workers would be affected with the privatisation move, he added.

The TNTUC State president demanded that the Chief Minister intervene to mount pressure on the Centre against the VSP privatisation, otherwise he warned that the TDP would intensify the stir.

Similarly, under the aegis of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, a number of rallies were organised in rehabilitation colonies. Padayatras were undertaken in Gangavaram, Pedagantyada, Vadlapudi, Kurmannapalem, Aganampudi and Ukkunagaram areas. Representatives of VUPPC Mantri Rajasekhar, J Ayodhya Ramu, KSN Rao, Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao, J Rama Krishna and Jarripotula Mutyalu participated in the Padayatra.