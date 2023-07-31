Live
- PL Stock Report: Supreme Industries (SI IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Robust volume growth amid margin adjustment - Downgrade to 'HOLD'
- KCR to chair Cabinet meeting today
- BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
- POWERGRID organises chess tourney
- Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
- 73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
- Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana on August 1, light rains today
- FIR Registered Against ITLF Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong For Promoting Enmity In Manipur
- Chiranjeevi hails ‘Baby’ movie and it’s team; says film is an educative film
TNTUC activists express solidarity with Ukku stir
Demand that CM Jagan exert pressure on Centre to withdraw the proposal to privatise VSP
Visakhapatnam:Opposing the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council (TNTUC) leaders and party workers took out a Padayatra from Kurmannapalem relay hunger strike camp to Sriharipuram here on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, TNTUC State president Gottumukkala Ramaraju said they would extend their support to the Ukku stir until the Union government withdraws its decision against the privatisation of the VSP.
He alleged that the government sectors in the country were going into the hands of private players, especially the VSP. About one lakh workers would be affected with the privatisation move, he added.
The TNTUC State president demanded that the Chief Minister intervene to mount pressure on the Centre against the VSP privatisation, otherwise he warned that the TDP would intensify the stir.
Similarly, under the aegis of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, a number of rallies were organised in rehabilitation colonies. Padayatras were undertaken in Gangavaram, Pedagantyada, Vadlapudi, Kurmannapalem, Aganampudi and Ukkunagaram areas. Representatives of VUPPC Mantri Rajasekhar, J Ayodhya Ramu, KSN Rao, Neerukonda Ramachandra Rao, J Rama Krishna and Jarripotula Mutyalu participated in the Padayatra.