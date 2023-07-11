Live
Train services restored in KK line
Visakhapatnam: A landslide occurred between Boraghulau-Karakavalasa in Kottavalasa-Kirandul line on Monday where huge boulders fell on the track and disrupted the train movement, overhead equipment and signalling system.
A team of experts and senior officials led by Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy reached the spot and supervised the restoration works that commenced on war-footing to resume the services.
Despite inclement weather conditions, hundreds of workers along with heavy machinery were deployed for the restoration of the line.
Track restoration was completed by 12 noon on Tuesday and the train services along the route were restored by 2.30 pm. The DRM boarded the first train from the site after completion of restoration works.
ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, chief engineer (Construction) KD Rao and other senior officials were also present at the site during restoration operations.