Tribals get employment in paramilitary forces

Visakhapatnam: Tribal youths located in Maoist-affected areas of Visakhapatnam district secured employment in paramilitary forces.Participating in 'Spoorty-3,' a free training programme facilitated by the district police, about 56 candidates have proved their mettle in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC-GD) and got recruited in paramilitary forces.

Close to 200 students were given training by the district police in the recent edition of Spoorty.Lauding their achievement, Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao suggested the tribal youths to get employed by availing the training platform provided to them as a part of the community policing programme.

The avenue, the SP opined, aids in bringing tribal youths closer to the police and helps them consider viable options for their career.In a competitive scenario, the SP mentioned, many of the tribal lag behind in securing jobs.

"Most of them find it difficult to crack competitive exams due to lack of proper guidance and skills. In view of this, the district police have been providing free training programmes for them in paramilitary forces," the SP elaborated.With the support of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), an extensive advocacy programme was taken up to sensitise the tribals at remote villages of 11 mandals of Visakhapatnam Agency areas. 200 candidates were selected for the training programme, including 40 women.OSD (operations) S Sathish Kumar, Additional SP Tushar Dudi, among others visited the training site at regular intervals, shared insights into various topics and motivated the candidates by sharing experiences and giving suggestions.Earlier, 140 tribal youth secured employment in paramilitary forces through the training programmes.