Triennial conference from today
Visakhapatnam: The 20th Triennial National conference of the Canara Bank Officers' Association is scheduled on November 8, 9, and 10 at Radisson Blu Hotel in Visakhapatnam.
This association has a membership of 50,000 Canara Bank officers across the country, informed general secretary K. Ravi Kumar.
The Managing Director and CEO of the bank K. Satyanarayana Raju will attend as chief guest for the inaugural function on Saturday.
Around 6,500 delegates from all over the country are attending the conference, informed reception committee chairman Ram Prasad.
