TTD Chairman visits MP's house

Visakhapatnam: TTD chairman and YSRCP North Andhra coordinator YV Subba Reddy paid a visit to Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana's residence on Wednesday and enquired about his family members.

The visit was made after the MP's son and wife along with his close associate G Venkateswara Rao (GV) were kidnapped and rescued recently in Visakhapatnam.

The TTD Chairman interacted with the MP's family members and GV, who was also present at the residence.