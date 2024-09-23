Two-day clean-up activity concludes at Thotlakonda

Visakhapatnam: A two-day clean-up drive at the Thotlakonda Buddhist complex was organised by India Youth for Society (IYFS). Supported by the Department of Archaeology, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, the initiative brought volunteers from various walks of life together on to a platform.

In the collaborative exercise, the officials and volunteers removed more than 500-kg of waste, including plastic covers and non-bio-degradable waste products.

The waste collected was sorted and sent for proper disposal and recycling through GVMC’s waste management system. Y Appala Reddy, president of IYFS, expressed his gratitude to their officials and volunteers for their participation and support.

“This drive not only helped clean a valuable heritage site but also raised awareness about environmental preservation and the importance of maintaining historical monuments.”

The event marked another step towards creating a zero waste management community.