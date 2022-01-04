Two fishermen group attack each other over usage of ring nets in Visakhapatnam

A quarrel broke out between fishermen for ring nets in Visakhapatnam. There was a dispute between the two groups as one group of fishermen opposed the other over the usage of ring nets, which led to the altercation. The two groups attacked each other. Later, the two groups went on to chase each other on the sea in a cinematic style.

Tensions were high at the Gangamma Gudi, a large fishing village in Visakhapatnam. Receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. There was a fierce confrontation between the two group and the police. The police are trying to bring out the boats that went into the sea.

The women from one group allege that boats were set on fire and their children were abducted from their group. They expressed anger that the nets have been cut and beaten them.