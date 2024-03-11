Two more Vande Bharat Express trains to be launched

Visakhapatnam: The introduction of two more Vande Bharat Express trains between Visakhapatnam-Puri and Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad, will likely enhance connectivity and contribute to the overall development of the North Andhra region.

The new VBE train services would be introduced between Visakhapatnam- Puri and Secunderabad which is in addition to the existing Vande Bharat train in this route.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off these trains in virtual mode on March 12. In addition to these Two Vande Bharat trains, the completed portions of two-doubling projects in Kottavalasa-Koraput sections and Koraput- Rayagada lines.

Completed portions of Vizianagaram- Titlagarh third line project, goods shed, One Station One Product stalls over the Division would be dedicated to the Nation by the Prime Minister. The tentative timings of two VBE trains would be as detailed below

Puri-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat (20841) will leave Puri six days a week (except Saturday) at 5.15 am which will reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 am on the same day.

In return, Visakhapatnam-Puri Vande Bharat (20842) will leave Visakhapatnam six days a week (except Saturday) at 3.40 pm which will reach Puri at 9.55 pm on the same day.

The train has stoppages at Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road and Vizianagaram between Visakhapatnam and Puri.

Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express (20707) will leave Secunderabad six days a week (except Thursday) at 5.05 am which will reach Visakhapatnam at 1.50 pm on the same day.

In return, Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Vande Bahrat express (20708) will leave Visakhapatnam six days a week (except Thursday) at 2.35 pm which will reach Secunderabad at 11.20 pm on the same day.

The train stops at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Samalkot between Secunderabad -Visakhapatnam.

However on the inaugural day these trains will run with open path timings after the flagging off by the Prime Minister.