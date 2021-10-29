Unable to bear wife's death, husband dies of heart attack in Visakhapatnam

The incident took place in Ravikamatham of Visakhapatnam district, where the husband collapsed due to a heart attack as he could not bear the death of his wife due to illness.



Going into details, the couple Venkataramana (56) and Bhavani (51) makes their living by doing grocery and fancy business near the local Sai Baba temple. As they had no children, Bhavani's elder sister's grandson Vardhan was adopted.

Bhavani has been suffering from BP, fatigue and diabetes for some time now. She was rushed to a private hospital in Chodavaram on Thursday night due to illness and pronounced dead on Friday morning while receiving treatment there.

The husband Venkataramana wept as he saw his wife's dead body at home. He fell on the corpse mourning and suffered a sudden heart attack. Locals were moved to tears by the death of the couple within hours.