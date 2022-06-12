Unfavourable weather forces Vizag flight to return to Hyd

Visakhapatnam: Following a sudden change in the weather, Air India flight which was supposed to land in Visakhapatnam from Delhi flew back to Hyderabad. On Sunday, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar was supposed to arrive in Vizag on the flight.

However, the flight could not get permission to land due to strong winds in the city and flew back to Hyderabad in the evening. Meanwhile, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri was scheduled to fly back from Vizag in the same flight after completing his tour here. However, the flight flew back from Hyderabad after a delay of a couple of hours. Jaishankar landed in Vizag after 8 pm, while Puri boarded the same flight.