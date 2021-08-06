Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was accorded a warm welcome as she arrived at Visakhapatnam airport on Friday evening.

The Minister will visit Ponduru, Srikakulam on Saturday and attend the National Handloom Day celebrations at A.F.F.K. Sangham in Ponduru. Paying a visit to the handloom exhibition, she will also interact with the artisans there.

Later in the evening, Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to visit the vaccination centre at China Waltair in Visakhapatnam.

On Sunday, the Union Finance Minister will make a trip to Krishnadevipeta as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Later, she will make a trip to Tallapalem, the PDS centre and interact with the beneficiaries. Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman will leave for Delhi from Visakhapatnam the same night.

State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, among others were present at the airport.

Meanwhile, at a time when the Ukku stir was gaining momentum, the police security beefed up at the airport and parts of Visakhapatnam.

Keeping the arrival of the Union Finance Minister in view and ensure maintenance of law and order, the trade union leaders, some of the Visakhapatnam employees and protesters were taken into police custody. The police also blocked the attempts made by the VSP employees and trade union leaders who tried to give representation to the Finance Minister at Visakhapatnam Airport.

Also, TDP leaders, who opposed the arrival of the Finance Minister, were also taken into custody.