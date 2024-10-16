Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary encourages students to tread entrepreneurial path

Visakhapatnam:Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for the Ministry of Education Jayant Chaudhary said that the government has implemented several initiatives to prepare the younger generation for future needs, such as apprenticeship programmes and internships. Visiting GITAM campus here on Tuesday, the Union Minister emphasised the need for skilling activities to align with industry and job market requirements. He highlighted the importance of equipping youth with entrepreneurship skills and encouraged the institution to integrate development modules to enhance employability skills. The Union Minister interacted with students and academic leaders. He urged the institution management to align its skill development programmes with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF). Additionally, the Minister shared plans to extend internship opportunities to students in humanities and social sciences, opening new pathways for them to access good employment opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam MP and GITAM president, M Sribharat highlighted the institution’s commitment towards skill development, noting the establishment of a skill lab at the campus.

He also shared that the institution has set up Venture Development Centres (VDCs) at its campuses in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to foster the startup culture and encourage students to foray into entrepreneurial ventures.

The MP also mentioned that the Andhra Pradesh government gives top priority to skill development programmes in the state. The institution in-charge Vice-Chancellor Y. Gowtham Rao briefed the Minister on the institution’s ongoing efforts to promote entrepreneurship among students through various initiatives.

The Union Minister toured Medical College Skill Lab, MURTI Centre, Makerspace and the VDC where he lauded the institution for its efforts in prioritizing skill development and entrepreneurship. The institution’s vice-president M Gangadhara Rao, GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor B Geetanjali, dean SP Rao, School of Science dean KS Krishna, School of Business dean Raja P Pappu and School of Architecture dean Vibhooti Satyadev, among others, were present.