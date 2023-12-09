Union Railway Minister visits Simhachalam, starts development works ho

Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnav, initiated the development of Simhachalam Railway Station with an allocation of Rs. 20 crore under the Amrit Bharat station scheme. During the launch, he stated that the Kantakapalli railway accident in Vizianagaram district was caused by human error and emphasised that the investigation is still ongoing.

Additionally, the minister announced that more Vande Bharat trains will be introduced, with one train being manufactured per week. He urged people not to associate railways with politics and highlighted the government's investment of Rs. 8,406 crore for railway development in Andhra Pradesh. However, he emphasized that the state government should take the lead in land allocation for such projects.

Furthermore, the minister mentioned the rapid progress in the expansion of 5G mobile services in the country and stated that BSNL 5G services will be available by Diwali as part of this expansion, 4,000 new cell phone towers are being set up across the nation. Vaishnav also noted that most of the construction for these developments is taking place in North Coastal.



