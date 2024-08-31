‘Vana Mahotsavam’ focuses on raising green cover

Visakhapatnam: District collector MN Harendhira Prasad exhorted people to play an active role in increasing the green cover in Visakhapatnam planting saplings.

Launching the ‘Vana-Mahotsavam-Vanam Manam’ programme on Friday at Andhra University Engineering College grounds in the city, he called for a concerted effort for the endeavour to become successful.

GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar, officials from other departments and students took part in the programme.

As part of the ‘Vana-Mahotsavam’ programme, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) organised a plantation drive in its premises.

The programme aimed at promoting environmental conservation through active participation in tree plantation and awareness initiatives.

In connection with it, a host of events were featured in the city, including a rally, pledge and a large-scale plantation drive.

Marking the occasion, different species of saplings were planted in various enclosures within the zoo such as Ficus Benghalensis, Ficus Religiosa, Nerium, Psidium Guajava, Tecoma Stans, and Punica Granatum.

This effort not only contributed to the park’s greenery but also provided an excellent educational opportunity for students to engage in environmental conservation activities, said Nandani Salaria, curator of the IGZP.

Students from DrVS Krishna Government College, alongside officials from the zoo, among others.

Meanwhile, Divi’s Laboratories Limited contributed four RO plants to the IGZP costing Rs29.20 lakh as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.