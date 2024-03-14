Varun will be alliance candidate for Anantapur

Live
T C Varun, district Jana Sena Party president, is going to be nominated as the candidate for Anantapur Assembly constituency.
Anantapur : T C Varun, district Jana Sena Party president, is going to be nominated as the candidate for Anantapur Assembly constituency. He is considered lucky because he is taking over the TDP seat represented by V Prabhakar Chowdary, a veteran TDP leader who was MLA from 2014-19.
Varun, ever since he joined JSP 10 years ago, had been the active face of Jana Sena and involved in people connect programmes, more particularly during the past five years, investing his own resources.
A formal announcement will be made by the TDP-JSP leadership in a couple of days.
Talking to 'The Hans India', Varun said that he was elated at the TDP-JSP alliance favouring him. He would take the support of all TDP leaders and ex-MLA Prabhakar Chowdary and work as one army for the victory of the alliance to form the next government in the state.
He said he would, as the president of the combined district, work for the victory of all TDP candidates in the remaining 13 constituencies in the district. Immediately after the formal announcement, joint coordination committees would be formed for close and active cooperation between the three parties, once BJP also formally joins them.